Virginia C. Anderson

Virginia C. Anderson, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant.

A private graveside service will be held at Embury Cemetery with Dave Philips, brother-in-law, officiating. At Virginia’s request gifts of love and friendship may be directed to Embury Cemetery Association. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born September 28, 1929, in Bloomfield, IA, Virginia Corrine Anderson was the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Alga Lena (Black) Harris. She was a 1947 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. On November 26, 1947, at the Nazarene Church in Mt. Pleasant, Virginia married Carl L. Anderson. He preceded her in death May 11, 2009.

Along with being a homemaker, Virginia enjoyed working many years as a health care worker at the County Home in Lee County. She also drove bus for Central Lee Schools.

Virginia spent time reading her bible and was very active in church. She first attended Embury Methodist and later she, Carl, and four other couples started Bethel Bible Church. Virginia was a Sunday school teacher and participated in all church activities. She most recently attended Calvary Baptist Church. Fishing, gardening, and traveling also filled Virginia’s time.

Surviving Virginia, are one son, Stephen (Mary) Anderson of New London, IA; two daughters, Linda (Fred) Linn of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Gloria Smith of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, Carrie, Aaron, Jeff, Matthew, Phillip, Jessica, and Carli; twelve great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Robert Anderson; a son-in-law, Steve Smith; one brother; and three sisters.