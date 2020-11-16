Virginia Ann Anderson

Virginia Ann Anderson, 91, of New London, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bickford Assisted Living of Burlington. She was born October 6, 1929 on the family farm outside of Winfield to Elzie Earl and Imogene Mary Krohn Garmoe. On March 6, 1948, she married Richard Elwin Anderson at the New London Christian Church Parsonage. He died September 21, 2003.

She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, was a member of New London Christian Church and was a wonderful homemaker.

Virginia loved reading, Facebook, and making afghans before her eyesight failed. She enjoyed cooking and canning the produce she raised in her garden.

Survivors include her children; Jim Anderson and Connie (Greg) Schurbon both of New London; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Bernice Speidel and Marilyn Davis; brothers Robert, Dale and Aubrey Garmoe; and daughter-in-law Mary Beth Anderson.

The funeral service for Mrs. Anderson will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 18, at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Nathan Cooper officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery, rural Mt. Union. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

A memorial has been established for the activity fund at Bickford Assisted Living of Burlington.

