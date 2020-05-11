Violet R. Tisor

Violet R. Tisor, 82, of Bloomfield, Iowa formerly the Wapello and Oakville area, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Davis Center, Bloomfield. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello, formerly the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home. Burial will be in Parsons Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Violet’s name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Violet Rose Tisor was born on August 4, 1937 in Oakville, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob Alonzo “Lon” and Mary (Emonin) Tisor. Violet had been united in marriage to Charles Wilson and later divorced. Violet was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, fishing, attending church activities and her cats.

Violet will be deeply missed by her siblings, Lillian (Terry) Fanning of Eskridge, Kansas and Raymond (Judy) Tisor of Garnett, Kansas; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Hathaway and sisters, Mable Crawley and Nellie Partipito.