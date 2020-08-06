Victoria Jane Oaks

Victoria Jane Oaks, 74, of New London and formerly of Oquawka, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at her daughter’s home.

She is survived by daughters, Becky (Mark) Hays of New London and Joni (Tim) Wells of Washington, IA; granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth Foster and Jade Victoria Wells; grandson, Olin Timothy Wells; and the love of her life, great-granddaughter, Oaklee Jane; brothers, Dennis and David Coover of Oquawka; nephews, Ray and Craig McIntire and niece, Jacie Landrum. Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one sister and brother-in-law Carole and Ray McIntire, and nephew Joe McIntire.

According to her wishes, Victoria has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to the New London Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com