Verdell R. Campbell

Verdell R. Campbell, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The Requiem Holy Eucharist for Mrs. Campbell is tentatively scheduled to be celebrated in June 2019 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 302 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. The specific day will be announced later.

The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements.