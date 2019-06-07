Verdell Campbell

Verdell R. Blokzyl Campbell (nee Schendel), 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

There will be two services for Mrs. Campbell. The first will be the Requiem Holy Eucharist at 10 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 302 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Kenneth Messer will preside. The second service will be 1 PM on Saturday, June 15 at the Hanover Zion United Methodist Church (now the Hanover Area History Center, 1010 River Road NE, Hanover, MN.

Both services can be viewed live via: https://zoom.us/j/3012837078

In lieu of flowers, memorials may directed to St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, the Gipo Vocational School in Liberia, Africa (checks may be made to the Brooklyn United Methodist Church with Gipo, Liberia on the memo line and sent to 7200 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center, MN, 55429 or to the Best Friends Animal Society (https://support.bestfriends.org)

The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Verdell was born February 6, 1940 in Rochester, MN, the daughter of the Rev. E.M. and Myrtle Schendel. She was raised in Hutchinson and Blue Earth, MN. She graduated from North Central College. Verdell married Larry R. Blokzyl on September 26, 1976. Mr. Blokzyl precedes in death. On August 14, 2016 at St. Michael’s Church in Mt. Pleasant, Verdell married Joseph F. Campbell who survives.

Verdell worked for Dayton’s Travel Service for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling the world, knitting, sewing and other handicrafts. Verdell felt joy and happiness helping others. She was a “quiet” giver, bless her soul.

She is survived by her loving husband Joseph of Mt. Pleasant; a brother and his wife, The Rev. Merlin and Jeanine Schendel of Leesburg, FL; a niece and her husband, Kitty and John Rockwood and their two children, Daniel and Katie; 2 nephews and their wives – Mark and Patti Schendel and daughter Calindy (husband Travis) Mann and Steve and Debbie Schendel. Verdell is also survived by a host of friends.

Her parents and first husband Larry Blokzyl precede Verdell in death.