Verbal Altercation Leads to Charges

On September 8, at approximately 5:33AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Alecia Kay Fritz (32 years of age) at 1295 126th St, Wayland, Iowa, of a verbal altercation between she and her common law spouse Daniel James Stoderl (37 years of age). After an investigation, it was determined Daniel did obstruct the usage of an emergency communication device to prevent Alecia from calling 911. Daniel was subsequently charged with Obstruction of Emergency Communications, a Simple Misdemeanor.