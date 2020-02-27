Vera L. Wilson (final arrangements)

Vera L. Wilson, 100, of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Vera was born on July 29, 1919, at White Oak, the daughter of Walter Ivin and Ada Lauretta Kinney Scarff. She graduated in the class of 1935 from Mt. Pleasant High School. Vera was united in marriage to Max Eugene Wilson on January 21, 1939, at Davenport, Iowa, he preceded her in death on August 21, 1999.

Vera helped her husband on the family farm and raised her children. She was active in the Women’s Social Church Circle of the Trenton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Wilson and Joyce Wilson both of rural Trenton.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Carl Scarff and Lester Scarff.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Jeffrey McPheron officiating. Burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery rural Trenton. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time at the Murphy Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Green Mound Cemetery in her memory.

