Vehicle in the Ditch. Driver Arrested

On December 05 at 9:22 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dakota Avenue and US 34.

During investigation it was found that a vehicle operated by Lynn Marie Johnson, of Port Byron, Illinois had entered the median. Upon further investigation it was found that Johnson was consuming alcohol and was intoxicated.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail on charges of OWI, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Control. Johnson’s vehicle sustained minimal damage.

The incident remains under investigation.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***