Vehicle Hits Cable Guard Railing

On June 30, 2020, at approximately 3:37AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating there had been a single vehicle crash near mile marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 just north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Beth Ann Hadley (33 years of age) of Waterloo, Iowa, was driving a white, 2004, Cadillac Escalade northbound on U.S. Highway 218 near miler marker 45. Beth drover her vehicle off into the median portion of the roadway. After driving the vehicle off into the median, Beth’s vehicle struck the cable guard railing which was located along the median to prevent vehicles from striking the pillars to the overpass. Beth’s vehicle was a total loss due to striking the cable guard railing. It was estimated the vehicle sustained $9,000.00 in damages. At the present time, it is unknown what the estimated damages are to the cable guard railing. Beth was given a citation for Failing to Maintain Control of Motor Vehicle.