Vehicle Goes in Creek

On Sunday, December 27, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle on its side in the creek off South Locust Street in Winfield, IA. There were unknown injuries at the time of the report and the female driver, 44-year-old Rebecca Nichols of Winfield, was not able to free herself from the vehicle. Winfield First Responders/Rescue, Winfield Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Henry County Ambulance responded to the scene. Rebecca was extricated from the vehicle and examined by medical personnel – she was later released to her residence. The estimated damage to the vehicle was approximately $5,000.