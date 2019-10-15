Vehicle Fire

At approximately 6:23AM on Friday morning October 11, 2019 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report a vehicle on fire in the 2000 gird of Hwy 218. An investigation conducted into the complaint revealed that Dadiri Hassani of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was traveling northbound on Hwy 218 when he experienced some mechanical problems with the vehicle, he was operating a 2008 Toyota Rav4. Dadiri reported that his check engine light had come on and lost power. Upon pulling off onto the shoulder of the Hwy he realized that his vehicle was on fire. Dadiri and his passenger Abdo Haji were able to get out of the vehicle without incident. The vehicle was a total loss and was fully engulfed upon officer’s arrival. Dadiri was cited for failing to have a valid driver’s license.