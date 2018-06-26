Vehicle Fire

On June 24th, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a vehicle on fire near mile marker 42 of Highway 218. The vehicle was located on exit ramp 42A of Highway 218 and the engine bay of the vehicle was observed to be fully engulfed in flames. An interview of the driver, Gage Flatten, 27 of Keokuk, determined that the vehicle’s engine had quit at the intersection of the off ramp and Highway 34. Upon restarting the vehicle, it began to smoke and eventually caught fire. The origin of the fire was determined to be inside the engine bay. The 2000 Dodge Durango was determined to be a total loss. There were no injuries reported with this incident. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department extinguished the blaze.