Vehicle Chase Ends with Arrest

Tuesday morning at approximately 1 am a deputy with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle in West Burlington. The vehicle then attempted to flee from the deputy at which time the deputy initiated a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit continued through a small portion of West Burlington and Burlington before continuing south on Hwy 61. The pursuit continued into Lee County where it ran over stop sticks that were deployed at approximately mile marker 21. The driver was identified as 28-year-old, William James Caskey, of West Burlington. Caskey is being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of Methamphetamine, which is a B Felony. He is also being charged with felony eluding a peace officer, drug tax stamp violation, driving under suspension, stop sign violation and speeding. Caskey’s was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and bond was set at $ 136,000.00. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Burlington Police Department, Fort Madison Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.