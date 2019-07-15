Vandalism

On July 11, 2019 at approximately 11:49AM the Henry County Sheriff’s took a report of suspicious activity/vandalism report to a well pit on a farm located in the 3000 grid of James Ave. On July 10th a farmer noticed where the well cover to the pit had been removed and could hear water running. As it turned out the water line coming into the pit had been kinked from someone standing on it thus causing the water to run unrestricted. Total amount of lost water lost is unknown at this time, but it was apparent that it was several thousand gallons of water. If anyone living in the area has had similar acts of vandalism you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.