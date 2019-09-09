Vandalism Leads to Charges

On September 6th, 2019, at approximately 3:55PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ongoing vandalism incident at 303 West Cherry Street in Salem. Utility locating flags were continuously removed and taken from the residence preventing work from being completed. These flags had been replaced and re-marked several times during the incident.

As a result of this incident and investigation Joshua Malott, 41, of Salem was arrested and charged with criminal mischief-5th degree, a simple misdemeanor. Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the public during this incident and investigation.