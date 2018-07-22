VAN BUREN COUNTY FAIR BEEF SHOW

The 2018 Van Buren County Fair Beef Show was held Saturday in Keosaqua, Baxter Knapp an Angus breeder from the Willow Branch Stock Farm in Bloomfield, Iowa was the judge. Mason Thomas exhibited the Grand Champion Market Heifer, Ben Wells showed the Reserve Champion. The Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Kylie Peck, Reserve Champion was shown by Ace Padget. The Grand Champion Market Beef was the steer shown by Kylie Peck and the Reserve Champ was the heifer shown by Mason Thomas. The Champion County Born and Raised beef was brought to the fair by Logan Schmitt and the Reserve Champion by Mackenzie Winslow. Champion Rate of Gain went to Austin Franklin whose steer gained 3.87 pounds per day and reserve champion rate of gain went to Aidan Franklin whose steer gained 3.65 pounds per day. The Showmanship winners in the beef show at the Van Buren County Fair were: Abby Koellner in the Junior Division, Alex Koellner in the Intermediate and Kylie Peck was selected as Senior Showman.