Utilities Office To Close

Due to the Governor’s recent Proclamation on the ongoing COVID-19 Health Crisis and the health and safety of customers and staff, the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will be closing the office starting on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The front lobby will remain open for customers to sign-up for service and make payments without social contact. Cash payments should be put in the gold drop box inside the lobby. However, no change will be available. To make a credit/debit card payment or questions on your bill, please call 319-385-2121 and press option 2.

Please note our drop box has been temporary moved across the street due to resurfacing the parking lot. The parking lot is expected to be completed by early next week and the drop box will be moved back near its previous location.

Thank you for your understanding as we try to keep everyone safe.