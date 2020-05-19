Utilities Meeting Agenda

Regular Meeting:

Dan McCabe, Chairman 1:00 P.M. Tuesday

Harvey Ungerman May 19th, 2020

David George (Electronic Conference)

Carol Nemitz

Michelle Rosell

PURSUANT TO IOWA CODE SECTION 21.8 (1) (c). The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities is holding this session by electronic means pursuant to the provisions of the Iowa Open Meetings Law, Section 21.8, Code of Iowa. As a result of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the State of Iowa and based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is impractical for the Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities to meet in person. Therefore, the meeting is being held by conference call originating from the Utility’s Business Office located in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The public can call in from a remote location and join by conference call. Public notice of the meeting has been issued in accordance with Iowa Code Section 21.4.

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/212327453 You can also dial in using your phone. 1 (224) 501-3412 Access Code: 212-327-453

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER.

A. Roll call.

B. Approval of Agenda.

II. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETINGS.

A. Regular Board Meeting – April 21st, 2020 – Approval.

B. Budget Work Session – May 4th, 2020 – Approval.

III. FINANCIAL.

A. Approval of Warrants.

B. Treasurer’s Report – Randy Neff.

C. Transfer of Funds.

D. Audit Engagement Service Proposals for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021, 2022 – Review and Approval.

1. Board review of Audit Engagement Service Proposals for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021, 2022.

2. Award Audit Engagement Services Contract for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021, 2022.

E. Resolution 2020-02: Resolution Setting Salaries for the Supervisory Employees and Hourly Wage Rates for Non-Bargaining Unit Employees of Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

F. Fiscal 2020-2021 Operating and Capital Budgets – Review and Approval.

1. Board review of the 2020-2021 Operating and Capital Budgets – (Final Draft).

2. Board approval of the 2020-2021 Operating and Capital Budgets.

IV. LEGAL COUNSEL – David L. McCoid, Attorney.

A.

V. OPERATIONS.

A. Management – Jack Hedgecock, General Manager.

1. Iris Street Transmission Line Project – Review and Approval.

a) Status update of the associated electric transmission line work.

b) Board review and approval of proposed change order (#CO003). Material standards modification resulting in a contract addition of $4,319.00.

c) Board review and approval of proposed change order (#CO004). Subcontractor services modification resulting in a contract addition of $14,720.00.

d) Board review and approval of proposed change order (#CO005). Engineering design modification resulting in a contract addition of $5,644.00.

e) Board review and final acceptance of the Iris Street Transmission Line Project completed by Hooper Construction. Associated bonds and project retainage to be released at a later date.

2. Iris Street Substation and Distribution Feeder Project – Review and Approval.

a) Status update of the associated substation and distribution line work.

b) Board review and final acceptance of the Substation 15 kV Sheltered Aisle Switchgear Building Project completed by Eaton Corporation. Associated bonds and project retainage to be released at a later date.

c) Board review and final acceptance of the Substation 69 kV / 12.5 kV, 15 MVA Power Transformer Project completed by Virginia Transformer Corporation. Associated bonds and project retainage to be released at a later date.

d) Board review and final acceptance of the Substation 69 kV Dead-end Structure Project completed by ASE Corporation. Associated bonds and project retainage to be released at a later date.

3. Well #4 High Service Pump Building Replacement Project – Review and Approval.

a) Status update of the associated high service pump building, water main piping systems and integration control work.

b) Board review and approval of proposed change order (#2). Material design modification resulting in a contract addition of $600.00.

c) Board review and final acceptance of the Well #4 High Service Pump Building Replacement Project completed by Frank Millard & Company Inc. Associated bonds and project retainage to be released at a later date.

4. Water Tower (A) Exterior / Interior Renovation Project – Update.

a) Status update of the associated water tower renovation work.

5. COVID-19 Health Crisis Response Update – Update.

6. Southeast Iowa Safety & Support Organization Agreement – Review and Approval.

a) Review final draft of the proposed Safety Services and Associated 28E Joint Action Intergovernmental Agreements.

b) Resolution 2020-03: Resolution giving final approval to the proposed (SEISG) Safety Services Agreement and Associated 28E Joint Action Intergovernmental Agreement and Resolution authorizing the Utility to become a member of the newly formed Southeast Iowa Safety Group (SEISG).

7. Monthly Activities.

B. Customers.

1.

C. Employees.

1.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS.

A. Other Business, Unscheduled for Consideration by Board of Trustees.

1. Executive Session – Personnel & Legal.

a) (Executive Session pursuant to Section 21.5(1)(c) of the Code of Iowa for

legal purposes).

VII. ADJOURNMENT.

Regular Board Meeting: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday June 16th, 2020