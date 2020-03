Utilities Asks for Cooperation in Making Payments

The Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities asks customers to place check or money order payments in the parking lot drop box, use the gold payment box in the lobby of the North Adams Street office or mail your payment to Mt. Pleasant Utilities P.O.Box 637, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa 52641. Additionally, all credit or debit card payments should be called in to 319-385-2121, press option 2.