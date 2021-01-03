Updated Service Information for Frank Staley

Frank Alexander Staley, 81, of New London, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Henry County Health Center Emergency Department. To say that Frank was a character is an understatement.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date in Burge Cemetery, New London. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Woobies, New London. Memorials have been established for the KAABA Shriners and the New London Rescue Unit. Elliott Chapel, New London is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com