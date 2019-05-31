Updated Road Closures. Possible Changes Friday Morning

Updated Road Closures. Possible Changes Friday MorningWritten by Theresa Rose on May 31, 2019
Henry County Roads closed as of Thursday evening (5/30/2019) due to water over the road:
Salem Rd (J-20) @ Bridge E of Lowell
250th St – W of Franklin Ave
Graham Ave (dirt section) between 150th St and 160th St
Henry-Jefferson Ave – S of Merrimac Rd
208th St between White Oak Rd and 200th St
253rd St (Oakland Mills) – Franklin Ave east
Freedom Ave (Oakland Mills) – N of 253rd St
265th St (Faulkner’s Access)
Graham Ave – E of Fremont Ave
260th St (Gibson Park)
Agency Rd between Benton Ave and Clayton Ave
Perkins Rd – N of Salem Rd
Nebraska Ave – S of 220th St
225th St – W of Racine Ave
320th St – W of New London Rd
Cass Ave – S of 260th St