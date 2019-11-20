Update to Drug Trafficking Arrest Story

At approximately 11:45 a.m., on November 20, 2019, a fifth Iowa defendant, ALPHONSO EDMOND, JR., was arrested without incident in Burlington, Iowa, related to a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug trafficking organization.

It was previously announced today that eight defendants are facing federal criminal charges in the Southern District of Iowa as a part of a multi-year joint federal and state investigation of a large drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington, Iowa. Four of the federal defendants were arrested on November 19, 2019, in the Southern District of Iowa, and one defendant was arrested in Texas. The four defendants arrested in Iowa on November 19, 2019, made their initial appearance in federal court at the United States Courthouse, in Davenport, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Edmond is expected to make his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday, November 21, 2019.