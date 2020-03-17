Update from Access Energy Cooperative

Members of Access Energy Cooperative:

Access Energy Cooperative’s utmost priority is our employee’s and member’s safety and we are taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. We will continue normal business operations with the exception that our lobby will be closed effective immediately. Only employees will be allowed in the building, no walk-in traffic until further notice.

If member needs to conduct business with the cooperative, we have a drop box located in front of our office under the flagpole. We encourage members to utilize our SmartHub app or call the office. The cooperative can be contacted by calling 319-385-1577 or 866-242-4232 or visiting our website www.accessenergycoop.com.

Again, our employees are practicing recommended precautionary measures, including social distancing, that are consistent with the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

###