Upcoming WMU Board Meeting

WINFIELD-MT. UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

AGENDA~LIBRARY, W-MU

6:30 p.m. ~ Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Call to Order for Roll Call Public Comment Consent Agenda

D1. Minutes, Bills, Financial Reports

D2. Personnel Hirings/Resignations

Reports

E1. Elementary/Curriculum

E2. Secondary

E3. Superintendent/Facilities/Activities

General Business

F1. Policy Review – Schurr, 505 – Student Scholastic Achievement

F2. Consider MSA Request for At Risk/Dropout Prevention Funds, $89,630.

F3. Appoint Henry Co. Conference Board Member