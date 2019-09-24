Unite at Union Block Mount Pleasant

Main Street Mount Pleasant’s Union Block is one of 20 participating U.S. Historic sites honoring women’s history competing for a share of $2 million in grants from American Express and The National Trust for Historic Preservation.

We will be hosting an Open House event on Thursday, October 17th, all day. Join us for this fun 1920s-themed party complete with drinks, appetizers and dancing!

Votes can also be cast online daily,

up to five times per day: http://voteyourmainstreet.org/mountpleasant

If chosen, we plan to use the funding in our continued efforts to restore this 158-year-old structure to its former glory – most notably preserving and protecting the 32 incredible trefoil windows.

Why is the Union Block important to Women’s History?

In 1869, Belle Babb Mansfield passed a rigorous bar examination, becoming the first female lawyer in the United States. The Union Block marks the site where this historic achievement occurred. Mansfield became active in the local, state and national Women’s Suffrage movement, including chairing the first Iowa Women’s Suffrage Convention.

We will touch on a few other important people who spoke inside Union Hall in the upcoming weeks, as well as send out reminders to vote, vote, vote!

This contest runs from Tuesday, September 24th thru Tuesday, October 29th. Be sure to tell your friends & family!