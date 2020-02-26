Unfazed: New London Freshman Porter Rises Up, Leads Tigers to Stunning Upset

Unfazed: New London Freshman Porter Rises Up, Leads Tigers to Stunning UpsetWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 26, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
(Photo Courtesy: John Lovretta, Burlington Hawkeye)
KILJ — You know the old axiom: it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season?
Well it played it out before our eyes last night.
New London (16-7) raced out to a 10-0 first quarter lead and then used the heroic shooting of freshman phenom Blaise Porter to knockout #2 WACO 60-52, in a Class 1A district semifinal last night.
The Tigers will now take on the sharp-shooting Pekin Panthers in a district final Thursday at Mediapolis, with a substate final trip on the line.
The aforementioned Porter was a terror for WACO in the fourth quarter, erupting for 19 points while staying perfect from the field, the three-point line and free throw stripe.
It was the type of performance Bryant Porter, New London’s head coach — and Blaise’s father — knew he had in him all along.
“It was great. I mean I don’t think people realize how much work [Blaise] puts in. You know that performance, it’s not new to him, that big light kind of thing.” Porter explained post-game.
Blaise finished with a game-high 27 points.
Fellow freshman Kade Benjamin finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Grant Swanson, a Coe College commit, double-doubled with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
New London did terrific work on WACO’s star forward Nik Coble who was held to just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field.
Porter told reporters after the game that his plan on Coble was simple — but it came from Winfield-Mount Union’s Klay Edwards and his tactics against the second-ranked Warriors last week
Edwards doubled on Coble dropping the defender guarding Elijah McGohan onto Coble.
New London did the same thing.
It worked.
“[Edwards] gave me a little key on that, I told him, we’re going to get them for you and our kids did it.” Porter said.
Pietro Vannini — an Italian foreign exchange student from Florence — led WACO with 21 points and two rebounds, while Gabe Reichenbach chipped in with 10 points and four boards.
WACO ended their season with a record of 22-1.
Thursday’s game from Mediapolis versus Pekin can be heard right here on KILJ-FM, John Kuhens will have the call, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett will have Mount Pleasant-Davenport Assumption Thursday night on KILJ-AM also at 7:00 p.m.