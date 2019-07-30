Underage Drinking Party

On July 28, 2019, at approximately 12:01AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous report of a noise complaint and a possible underage drinking party taking place in the 2700 Grid of 310th Street. After an investigation, it was found that an underage drinking party had been taking place. Subsequently, Rebecca June Horness of Middletown, Iowa, Jayden Marie Herbert of West Burlington, Iowa, Ethan William Walter Collis of New London, Iowa, Justin Phillip Morgan of Danville, Iowa, and Klayton Dean Kleinkopf of Danville, Iowa, were all charged with Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person Under 18 Years of Age. All five individuals were not of age and must appear in Juvenile Court at a later time.