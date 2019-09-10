U.S. News & World Report Names Iowa Wesleyan a ‘Best Regional College’

Iowa Wesleyan University is listed as a top institution in the Midwest according to the 2020 U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges Rankings released today.

In addition to its overall ranking, Iowa Wesleyan ranked #1 for all Regional Midwest Colleges for the number of International students, boasting a student body representing over 30 countries. This is the second consecutive year in which IW has led Iowa in this recognition, adding to the college campus experience for students.

Iowa Wesleyan was also ranked #5 overall and #1 in Iowa for Ethnic Diversity as a Regional Midwest College with 47% of IW’s enrollment represented. IW is the first and only university in the State of Iowa to be a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU).

“We are proud of this recognition as it reinforces what our faculty, staff, and students already know – that Iowa Wesleyan University is among the best places to teach and learn,” said IW President Christine Plunkett. “Our commitment to providing every student with outstanding academic and social experiences is what makes IW a special place. Our goal to be a place of opportunity and growth for students from diverse backgrounds continues. Rankings from U.S. News and other organizations validate that we are providing the resources for our faculty and students to be successful.”

The rankings are based on key measures of quality such as academic reputation; graduation and retention rates; faculty resources (including class size, the percentage of faculty with the highest academic degree, student-faculty ratio); student selectivity; financial resources; and alumni giving. For more information about the rankings, visit http://colleges.usnews.rankingsandreviews.com/best-colleges.