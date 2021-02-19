Two Vehicle Crash

At approximately 8:48AM on Tuesday morning February 16, 2021 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was requested to investigate a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Winfield Ave and N. Beavers Dr.

An investigation conducted into the accident revealed that David Wendt of Keokuk, Iowa was attempting to leave the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop in his 2018 Jeep Wrangler and in doing so failed to see a Mt. Pleasant Police squad car traveling eastbound on Winfield Ave. The Patrol vehicle was operated by Sergeant, Marc McConnell. Neither person was injured as a result of the accident. Mr. Wendt was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.