Two Vehicle Collision

September 27 at about 8:30 pm Mount Pleasant Police received a report of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and West Washington Street. Jason Vanzile was stopped at the northbound red light on Jefferson in the left turn lane. As the light turned green Vanzile observed a van driven by Jesus Baeza headed south on Jefferson approaching the intersection. Baeza activated his turn signal for a right turn. Vanzile said he assumed Baeza was turning right so he turned left. However, Baeza continued straight thru the intersection hitting the Vanzile vehicle. Vanzile pulled over but Baeza continued south on Jefferson Street. Vanzile was found to be a fault for failing to yield the right of way upon a left turn. Baeza was located at his home where it was discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license. He received a citation and was also warned for leaving the scene of an accident.