Two Vehicle Accident

On June 29th, 2018, at approximately 11:56AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 34 east of Mt. Pleasant. An investigation determined that Steven Reich, 52, of Mt. Pleasant was driving eastbound on Highway 34 in the left lane of traffic. While driving, he noticed a friend walking along the shoulder. Reich abruptly applied the brakes and swerved across the right lane of traffic to stop and check on his friend. At approximately the same time, M L Cratton, 78, of Burlington was traveling eastbound in the right lane of traffic. Reich collided with Cratton when he changed lanes.

The vehicle Reich was driving, a 2001 Mercury Sable was considered a total loss. The Cratton vehicle, a 2017 Ram truck, suffered only minor damage and only minor injuries were reported.

Reich was issued a citation for Improper Use of Lanes.