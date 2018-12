Two Vehicle Accident

Saturday at 11:30 am Mt. Pleasant Police were called to investigate a two vehicle accident at the corner of Walnut Street and Laurel Drive. Sally Vickroy of Mt. Pleasant was driving south and turning east onto Laurel Drive. She took the corner too sharp and hit the snow blade on the front of a truck driven by Robert Smith of Mt. Pleasant. The Smith vehicle was stopped at the stop sign facing west. No injuries were reported.