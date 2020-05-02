Two Upcoming Candidate Forums on KILJ

Republicans who vote in the June 2 primary election will be asked to choose between two candidates who hope to be on the General election ballot in the Iowa Senate District 42 race. This district includes all of Henry County, and parts of Lee, Jefferson and Washington counties and is currently served by Democrat Rich Taylor who plans to run again. KILJ Radio will provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about the two Republican Candidates. May 21 at 5:30 pm Nancy Amos of Mt. Pleasant and Jeff Reichman of Montrose will join Paul Dennison and Theresa Rose on KILJ FM for a candidates forum. The forum will also be live streamed at kilj.com. Two Rivers Bank and Trust will sponsor this event on KILJ.

Henry Count Republicans who choose to vote in the June 2 primary election will also be faced with a choice of five candidates who hope to be on the General election ballot in the Henry County Supervisors race. Since there are two seats opening up on the Board of Supervisors, the Republican nominees will have to receive, at minimum, 32.5 percent of the vote. Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber said this percentage is arrived at by taking 65% and dividing it by two. If the race is too close, for example no one receives that minimum percentage, then the decision will be made at the Republican County Convention. On the Democrats side there is only one candidate for the nomination. That individual is David Beaber.

KILJ Radio will provide an opportunity for voters to learn more about the five Republican Candidates. May 28 at 5:30 pm incumbent Greg Moeller, Blaire Barton, Debra Savage, Chad White and Kat Zeglen will join Paul Dennison and Theresa Rose on KILJ FM for a second candidates forum. The forum will also be live streamed at kilj.com. Two Rivers Bank and Trust will also sponsor this event on KILJ.