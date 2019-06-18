Two Reports from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On June 15th, 2019, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle in the ditch in the 3000-grid of New London Road. An investigation into the single vehicle collision determined that Randy Bain, 40 of New London, was traveling south on New London Road when a deer ran into the roadway. Bain’s vehicle, 2002 Honda Accord, collided with the deer, sending the vehicle into a skid. Bain’s vehicle entered the east ditch and came to rest. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500 and no injuries were reported. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New London Fire and Rescue.

On June 15th, 2019 at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle collision in the 2300-grid of Racine Avenue. Upon investigation it was determined that Alan Temple, 28 of Winfield, was driving southbound on Racine Avenue. Temple’s vehicle, 2018 Chevrolet K1500, left the roadway a struck a driveway. Temple’s vehicle went airborne and come to rest on the driver side. Temple was removed from the vehicle by mechanical means and transported to the Henry County Health Center. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New London Police Department, New London Fire and Rescue, Iowa DNR, and the Henry County Health Center.