Two Panther Football Stars Honored on Academic All-State List

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

A pair of Mount Pleasant senior football players have been named to the 2019 Academic All-State list.

OL/DL Keegan Kohorst and LB Jaden Davis were given their awards this morning.

Davis led the team in tackles with 52.5 on the season, while Kohorst was right behind him with 46.5.

Kohorst also finished with three sacks and four tackles for loss.

The Mount Pleasant football team went 6-3 this past season.