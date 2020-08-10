Two Monday Accidents at about 11 am

At about 11’oclock this morning Henry County Emergency responders and fire departments were headed north and south of Mt. Pleasant. At about 10:50 am a two vehicle accident was reported near Olds on Hwy 218 involving a semi and a D.O.T. truck. There was also a report that one of the vehicles caught fire. Fire Departments and rescue units from Olds and Wayland were called along with HCHC EMS. Medforce air transport was put on standby. And then just after 11 am crews from HCHC, Salem and Hillsboro responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on its’ top at Ash Avenue and Hwy 16. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputy who arrived on the scene couldn’t tell if anyone was in the vehicle but did report the jaws of life would probably be needed to access the vehicle.