Two Injured in Sunday Accident

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate a single vehicle accident the occurred Sunday morning at 7:30 on Ash Avenue south of 120th Street in Henry County. Wyatt Harbison of Brighton was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries. A passenger, Nathaniel Reynolds of Mt. Pleasant, was also injured. Harbison was driving north on Ash Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree. According to the report neither driver nor passenger were wearing a seatbelt.