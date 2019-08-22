Winfield Fire Update

At about 2 pm Thursday Winfield Fire Department was called to the 400 block of E. Pine Street for a fire in an apartment complex. Arriving on the scene the Winfield crew thought it was manageable but quickly realized help was needed. The mutual aid call went out to Olds, Wayland, Mt. Pleasant, Mt. Union, and Morning Sun departments. The fire started in one unit in the west building. The complex has two residential buildings with 4 units each. All four residents of the west building had to be relocated and were put in touch with the Red Cross due to fire damage. Winfield Fire Chief Josh Sparrow said it looks like the cause was a short in an exterior light near a door. No injuries were reported.