Two Die in Lee County Accident

Two people were killed in an accident in Lee County. But the Iowa State Patrol has only released the name of one of the victims. Vincent Seaver of Hamilton, Illinois died in the two vehicle accident that occurred Saturday just before noon. The name of the second victim is being withheld pending further identification. Seaver was driving east on Iowa Highway 2 near the intersection with 248th Avenue when the other vehicle, that was headed west, crossed the center line. It struck the Seaver vehicle head-on and became engulfed in flames. The State Patrol is continuing the investigation.