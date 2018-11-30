Two City Council Committee Meetings

The Mt. Pleasant City Council Public Safety Committee meets December 4 at 4 pm in the City Administrator’s office in City Hall. The Committee will discuss the Emergency Operation Plan with Henry County Emergency Management Director Walt Jackson.

The Mt. Pleasant City Council Public Improvements Committee meets at 4 pm in the City Administrator’s office in City Hall. The agenda includes discussion of Forest Home cemetery rules, city facility rental fees and the Cedar Lane land. The committee will also get an update on Cottrell gym and the aquatic center project.