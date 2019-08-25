Two Arrested on Attempted Burglary Charges

On August 19th at approximately 11:05 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible burglary in the 2000-grid of 170th Street. The caller was able to identify the vehicle involved and witnessed it fleeing the area. Deputies responded to the area, and because of the callers quick and detailed reporting, the vehicle was located and stopped. The driver, Stephen Potter, 33 of Lockridge, was arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor and several traffic violations. The passenger, Moranda Ledbetter, 25 of Mount Pleasant, was also arrested and charged with Attempted Burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a serious misdemeanor, and several traffic violations. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Winfield Police Department.