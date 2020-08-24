Two Accidents in Lee County over the Weekend

The individual killed in a crash in Lee County Saturday night has been identified by the Iowa State Patrol as Molly Hurley of Warsaw, Illinois. According to the report the crash occurred at 8:30 pm at the intersection of Hwy 218 and 200th Street. Hurley was westbound on 200th Street when the she failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle was hit broadside by a semi headed north on 218. Both vehicle crossed the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes. The semi driver, Ahmed Barkhadle of St. Louis Park, Minnesota was injured was taken to Ft. Madison Hospital by ambulance.

KILJ is also looking into a second crash in Lee County that occurred over the weekend. So far no details have been released but KILJ was told there were injuries and one person was airlifted from the scene at the intersection of J40 and 160th Avenue.