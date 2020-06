Twin Lakes Golf Course Now Open

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club is now open.

The course re-opened on Thursday, June 11th.

As well as the course being open the pro shop is now open, as well.

The restaurant will remain closed at this time.

The course is located at 409 N Clark St. in Winfield.

For more information you can contact the main office at 319-257-6253.