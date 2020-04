Tuesday Water Shut-Off

The Mt. Pleasant Utilities will be having a water shut-off on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. to move a fire hydrant for the City walking trail. The following locations will be included in the water shut-off:

– S. Jefferson Street from W. Clay Street to W. Front Street

The Utilities apologizes for any inconvenience. For questions or concerns, please call 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.)