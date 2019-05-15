Tuesday Evening Accident Details

On May 14, 2019, at approximately 5:36PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100-grid of Nebraska Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon investigation it was determined that Dakota Latcham, 25 of Mount Pleasant, was traveling north on Nebraska Avenue in a 2012 Chrysler 200, when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an Access Energy utility pole in the ditch. Damage(s) were estimated over $6,500.00 and a State Crash Report was completed. Latcham was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Henry County Health Center Ambulance, Access Energy and Newberry’s Towing.