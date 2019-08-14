Tuesday Accident Details

At approximately 8:35AM on Tuesday morning August 13,2019 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident in the 1500 grid of Hwy 34 accident. An investigation conducted into the report revealed that (19) year old Grace Rowley of Beaver Dam, WI was traveling westbound on Hwy 34 when she lost control of her vehicle after answering a phone call. Grace stated that she had taken her eyes off the road for a brief second and as a result dropped off onto the shoulder and while attempting to steer back on the roadway she lost control of her vehicle.

Grace was treated for minor injuries on scene and was not transported to the hospital. The vehicle Grace was operating, a 2003 Ford Explorer was considered a total loss.