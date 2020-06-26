Truck/Semi Collision

Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the intersection of 235th Street and Franklin Avenue west of Mount Pleasant truck-semi collision. Lloyd Bank of Salem was driving a pick-up truck and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. Bank then attempted to turn west but failed to yield to a semi driven by Doren Walker of Kalona. Walker swerved to avoid a collision but struck the pickup in the rear on the driver’s side. Bank complained of a possible injury and was transported from the scene by private vehicle. The semi driver was uninjured. Bank was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield the right away.