Truck Deer Accident

At approximately 6:06AM on March 16, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle roll-over crash in the 1800 grid of Franklin Avenue, south of Trenton.

It was found that Nathan McElwee, of Mt. Pleasant, swerved to miss a deer in the roadway around 2:30AM. McElwee then lost control of the 1995 Dodge truck he was driving causing it to go into the ditch, where it rolled onto its top.

No injury was reported and the truck was considered a total loss.