Trick or Treat Safety Tips from MP Police

The Mount Pleasant Police Department wants to remind you that Halloween is one of the most enjoyable days of the year for children, but parents should be aware of the potential risks that can affect children who are not supervised properly. Trick-or-Treaters should always have adult supervision, even if they are traveling with a group of friends to ensure that the only scary experiences children have are those associate with the spirit of Halloween. The following recommendations are for parents and guardians:

An adult should always examine Halloween treats before children eat them. Never eat open or unwrapped Halloween foods. Treats should only be consumed if they are packaged appropriately. Parents can help protect their children by making sure that treats are wrapped in their original, unbroken packages-no loose candy, open glasses or bottles, fresh fruit or homemade goodies. If after eating a Halloween treat there is evidence that it may have been tampered with or it has a strange taste of if a child feels sick, parents or guardians can call the Poison Control Center, open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. The number is 800-222-1222. In case of emergency, dial 911.

Costumes should be flame-retardant and should allow children to walk freely without tripping.

Children’s ability to see, hear and move should not be impaired by unwieldy masks. Make certain that any face paint or make-up used on skin or costumes is non-toxic. Extra care should be taken on streets and at crossings, especially at dusk and after dark. Children should also carry a flashlight and wear reflective or bright colored clothing at night.

Emergency identification information should be placed discreetly inside clothing of small children in case of accidental separation. Avoid having children wear their names outwardly on clothing or jewelry which may allow a stranger to call them by name and appear to know them.

As always children should be cautioned to avoid strnagers as well as poorly-lit areas and home of people they don’t know.